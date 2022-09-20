Epwin Group Plc (EPWN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.90 on October 14th

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Epwin Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of LON EPWN opened at GBX 75.99 ($0.92) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.14. Epwin Group has a 52 week low of GBX 71 ($0.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 119 ($1.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £110.12 million and a P/E ratio of 822.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 75.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 82.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPWN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

About Epwin Group

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

Further Reading

