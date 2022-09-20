Equalizer (EQZ) Price Down 3% This Week

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Equalizer has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $161,723.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Equalizer has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00119252 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.65 or 0.00862117 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer was first traded on April 9th, 2021. Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Equalizer’s official website is equalizer.finance/#firstPage.

Equalizer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Equalizer represents a flash lending marketplace, bringing together liquidity providers and borrowers. It incentivizes liquidity providers by offering them passive income for the same token they have provided as liquidity and giving them Equalizer governance tokens proportional to their funds and the lending duration. The borrowers (or arbitrageurs) have access to a plethora of highly liquid tokens.The Equalizer platform is governed through the DAO formed by the token holders. It's building an instant governance system with the near real-time implementation of voting results encoded in the platform. All votes will be made on-chain and the platform will be driven by a fully decentralized governance system.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

