Equilibria Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.58 Million (XEQ)

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Equilibria has a total market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $9,177.00 worth of Equilibria was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Equilibria has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Equilibria coin can currently be purchased for $0.0642 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Equilibria

Equilibria (CRYPTO:XEQ) is a coin. Equilibria’s total supply is 55,695,416 coins. The official website for Equilibria is equilibria.network. Equilibria’s official Twitter account is @EquilibriaCC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Equilibria’s official message board is medium.com/@projecttriton/new-journey-the-sao-stablecoin-da6f9119a410. The Reddit community for Equilibria is https://reddit.com/r/EquilibriaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Equilibria Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equilibria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equilibria should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equilibria using one of the exchanges listed above.

