Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 10,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 349,493 shares.The stock last traded at $618.19 and had previously closed at $625.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.75.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $663.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $684.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 89.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.