Ern LLC Acquires New Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ern LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.18. 185,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,715,739. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.10.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

