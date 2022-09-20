Ern LLC Makes New Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ern LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. 3M comprises approximately 2.5% of Ern LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.00. The company had a trading volume of 150,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,534,360. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.56. The stock has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.