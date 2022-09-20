Ern LLC Purchases New Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ern LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000. Corteva accounts for about 1.4% of Ern LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 106.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,646. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average of $57.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

