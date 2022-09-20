Ern LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ern LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. Intel accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ern LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.77. 1,090,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,446,732. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $118.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.