Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Short Interest Update

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the August 15th total of 142,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Escalade Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Escalade stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.35. 441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $140.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.14. Escalade has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $94.34 million during the quarter.

Escalade Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Escalade

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Escalade’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Escalade in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Escalade by 9.4% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Escalade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Escalade in the first quarter worth $688,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Escalade by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 121,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

