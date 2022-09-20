Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market capitalization of $108,338.76 and approximately $218.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00126196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005306 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.03 or 0.00886208 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,930,048,943 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org.

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

