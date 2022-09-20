Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in Etsy by 71.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Etsy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Etsy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Etsy by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $340,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $340,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,545,819.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,640 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.90.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $111.78 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

