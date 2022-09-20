Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the August 15th total of 105,500 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESEA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Euroseas by 456.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Euroseas by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Euroseas during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Euroseas during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter worth $348,000. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESEA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Euroseas Price Performance

Euroseas Announces Dividend

ESEA traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.45. 77,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,737. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $156.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

Featured Articles

