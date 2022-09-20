Evercore ISI Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $190.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price target on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.68.

Apple stock opened at $154.48 on Tuesday. Apple has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.88.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 381,507 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $3,023,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $5,643,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

