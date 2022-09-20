Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,235 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 6.5% during the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,197,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.5% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 28,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 79,792 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $102.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

