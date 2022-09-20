Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,418 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,410,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 2,911,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,866,000 after purchasing an additional 69,073 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

FNDF stock opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.83.

