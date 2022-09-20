Everhart Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

ORCL stock opened at $69.07 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $186.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $164,289,224 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

