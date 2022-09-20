Everhart Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 570.9% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $234.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

