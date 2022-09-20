Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,887 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,951 shares of company stock worth $14,911,456 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $70.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

