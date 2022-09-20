Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 436 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $168,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 5.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 66,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 15,034 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.24.

Trade Desk stock opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 900.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

