Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,281 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,281 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.51 and a one year high of $74.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

