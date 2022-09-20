EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from €27.00 to €25.00. The company traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

EVN Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66.

EVN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat.

