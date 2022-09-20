Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the August 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.63. Exponent has a 52 week low of $80.97 and a 52 week high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In other Exponent news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,100,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,912,011.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,117. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exponent

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 120.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 332.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 94.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 73.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

