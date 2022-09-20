Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Trading Down 6.4%

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.74 and last traded at $12.96. Approximately 6,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 872,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.90 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 12.12%.

In other news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $39,892.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,607 shares in the company, valued at $281,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPRO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Expro Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expro Group by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Expro Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,484,000 after acquiring an additional 210,257 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expro Group by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

