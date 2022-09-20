Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Up 4.6%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.57 and last traded at $8.57. 2,251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 117,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -5.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a current ratio of 9.08.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($13.61) by $13.32. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 186.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Exscientia during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exscientia by 13.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Exscientia by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 221,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

