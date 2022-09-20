Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Down 4.7%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 34,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 15,376,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Farfetch by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Farfetch by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

