Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Short Interest Down 15.6% in August

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 902,700 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSS traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.04. 249,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,418. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.56%.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,020,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 47.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,003,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,931,000 after buying an additional 965,940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1,677.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after buying an additional 454,326 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the second quarter worth $12,281,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 20.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,791,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,459,000 after purchasing an additional 306,794 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

