Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Purchased by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 519.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,317 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes accounts for 1.5% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.18% of Federated Hermes worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,063,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,556,000 after purchasing an additional 109,289 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

FHI traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $34.70. 13,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,147. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.10. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 26,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $859,582.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,203.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,132. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

