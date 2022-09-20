FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $214.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $258.00.

FDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens increased their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.57.

FedEx Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $162.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.14 and a 200-day moving average of $217.99. FedEx has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

