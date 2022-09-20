FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $186.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $275.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $269.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.57.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $162.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $266.79.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after buying an additional 98,022 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,045,530,000 after buying an additional 196,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,785,000 after buying an additional 153,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

