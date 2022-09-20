FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FedNat Stock Performance

FNHC stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.33. FedNat has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.89.

Institutional Trading of FedNat

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedNat by 17.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 691,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 103,209 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in FedNat by 50.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in FedNat in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

