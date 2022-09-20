Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 352,300 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the August 15th total of 303,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) by 23,280.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of FENC stock remained flat at $6.59 on Tuesday. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,804. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FENC. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Stories

