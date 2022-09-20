Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 10,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,322,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GSM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ferroglobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
Ferroglobe Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe Company Profile
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferroglobe (GSM)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.