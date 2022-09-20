Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 952,500 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 1,087,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.8 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Fibra Terrafina from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of Fibra Terrafina stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. 14,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,836. Fibra Terrafina has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

