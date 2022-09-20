Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Position Trimmed by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 17,053 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,188,000 after acquiring an additional 24,741 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.03. 5,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,694. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.20 and its 200 day moving average is $107.64. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $92.78 and a 12 month high of $138.08.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.