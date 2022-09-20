Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Short Interest Down 12.7% in August

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,200 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the August 15th total of 287,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 177.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Financial Institutions by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

FISI traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.97. 35,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,800. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.71. Financial Institutions has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $382.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

