Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 91.3 days.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Shares of FCMGF stock remained flat at $9.38 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

