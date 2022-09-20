First Affirmative Financial Network Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 445.4% in the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.56. 65,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,791,852. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $174.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.