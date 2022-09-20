First Affirmative Financial Network Decreases Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

First Affirmative Financial Network decreased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.19. The stock had a trading volume of 448 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.32. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.51.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

