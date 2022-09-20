First Affirmative Financial Network Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

First Affirmative Financial Network cut its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network owned 0.07% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 56.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $306,000.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

GNMA traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.10. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,271. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.19.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

