First Affirmative Financial Network Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

First Affirmative Financial Network trimmed its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 809,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,803,000 after acquiring an additional 64,015 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 298,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,721,000 after acquiring an additional 101,138 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,076,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 262,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,196,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $12,847,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.65. The company had a trading volume of 45,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,506. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.92. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.47.

