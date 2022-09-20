First Affirmative Financial Network Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Stryker were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Stryker by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Stryker by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $463,446,000 after acquiring an additional 371,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.29.

Stryker Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:SYK traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.58. 6,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,678. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

