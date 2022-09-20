First Affirmative Financial Network Has $556,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Affirmative Financial Network reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 45,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.0% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 87,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 54.0% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $746,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.69. 31,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,712. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.07. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

