First Affirmative Financial Network Has $615,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First Affirmative Financial Network reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises 0.7% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Novartis were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.60. 83,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.88. The stock has a market cap of $176.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

