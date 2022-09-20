First Affirmative Financial Network Has $803,000 Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

First Affirmative Financial Network cut its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Toyota Motor comprises approximately 0.9% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2,266.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,585,000 after purchasing an additional 608,837 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at $1,119,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,657,000 after acquiring an additional 173,287 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 53.5% during the first quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 387,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,848,000 after acquiring an additional 134,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 996,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,634,000 after acquiring an additional 126,407 shares during the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Macquarie cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.2 %

Toyota Motor Profile

Shares of TM stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $141.16. 1,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,130. The company has a market cap of $197.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.83 and a 200-day moving average of $161.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $140.00 and a one year high of $213.74.

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.