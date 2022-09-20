First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 145 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

First Affirmative Financial Network lowered its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:MAA traded down $4.71 on Tuesday, reaching $160.41. 2,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.85 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.47.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MAA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.86.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

