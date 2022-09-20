First Affirmative Financial Network Trims Stock Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,194 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 20.1% in the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

HTLF traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $45.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,757. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,085. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,085. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,489 shares in the company, valued at $144,086.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,922 shares of company stock worth $168,041. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

