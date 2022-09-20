First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. First Horizon accounts for approximately 2.4% of HYA Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HYA Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.05% of First Horizon worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,387,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,743,000 after acquiring an additional 84,473 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,065,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,705,000 after acquiring an additional 26,530 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 22,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.46. 70,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,044. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

