First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Purchases C$25,050.00 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.02 per share, with a total value of C$25,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 192,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,928,850.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 30th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.56 per share, with a total value of C$47,800.00.
  • On Monday, September 5th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,800.00.
  • On Thursday, August 25th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.40 per share, with a total value of C$52,000.00.
  • On Thursday, July 28th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00.
  • On Monday, July 25th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 7,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,875.00.
  • On Thursday, July 21st, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.75 per share, with a total value of C$43,750.00.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded down C$0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.09. 734,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,527. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,486.67.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$203.51 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 826.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.55.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

