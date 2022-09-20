First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Purchases C$25,050.00 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.02 per share, with a total value of C$25,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 192,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,928,850.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 30th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.56 per share, with a total value of C$47,800.00.

On Monday, September 5th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,800.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.40 per share, with a total value of C$52,000.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 7,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,875.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.75 per share, with a total value of C$43,750.00.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded down C$0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.09. 734,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,527. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,486.67.

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$203.51 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 826.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.55.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

