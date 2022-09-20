First National Bank of South Miami Acquires 15,433 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,433 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 0.9% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 43.3% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 19.2% during the second quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 221,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 35,632 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 7.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,084,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,683,000 after purchasing an additional 139,602 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 12.3% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in AT&T by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 551,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 41,947 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Down 1.4 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 480,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,520,312. The company has a market capitalization of $117.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

