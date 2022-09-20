First National Bank of South Miami Buys 750 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,482 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,129,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,227 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 26,467 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 150,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,530,000 after acquiring an additional 81,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on TD. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.36.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 2.1 %
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.53%.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
